Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 651 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $23,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $22,785.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

