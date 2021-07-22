Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ILPT opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after purchasing an additional 509,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

