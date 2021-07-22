Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $33,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

