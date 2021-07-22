Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.