Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMBBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

