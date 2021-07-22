IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,506.50 ($19.68).

IMI opened at GBX 1,706 ($22.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,700.38. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 981.50 ($12.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,766 ($23.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

