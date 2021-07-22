IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,217 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.20 on Thursday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

