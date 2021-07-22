IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $782,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $28.14 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

