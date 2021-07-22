IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $302.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.38, a PEG ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.