IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 87,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

