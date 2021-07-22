IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

