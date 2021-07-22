IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

C stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

