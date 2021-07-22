IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

Shares of LULU opened at $383.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

