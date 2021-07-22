Ideaology (IDEA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $91,972.00

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. Ideaology has a market cap of $1.50 million and $91,972.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00817529 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,461 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.