Ideagen’s (IDEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Monday. Ideagen has a 1 year low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.20. The company has a market capitalization of £678.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.