ICON Public Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,291 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 131 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.10. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

