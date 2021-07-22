ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.100-$9.500 EPS.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.02. 8,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,241. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

