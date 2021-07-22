ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.82. 1,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,241. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.10.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.