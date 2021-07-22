ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.51. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,241. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.10. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $234.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

