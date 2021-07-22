iBTC (IBTC) Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iBTC has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $20,949.22 and $3.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00107769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,263.07 or 1.00215022 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

