Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 88,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

