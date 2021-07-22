Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IBE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

