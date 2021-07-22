IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

IAG stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $12,845,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

