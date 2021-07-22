Hyperion Price Tops $0.0071 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $114,075.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00047182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.37 or 0.00808094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

