HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Position Lessened by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HUYA by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,368,000 after buying an additional 13,903,378 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HUYA by 135.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HUYA by 98.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,578,000 after buying an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in HUYA by 67,766.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in HUYA by 1,954.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 924,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.