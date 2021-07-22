Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 4%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.52. 188,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,105,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$752.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.16.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.