Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.71% of Huron Consulting Group worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

HURN opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

