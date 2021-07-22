Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBAN stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

