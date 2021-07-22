Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,540. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Hub Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

