HRT Financial LP Takes $764,000 Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $503,000.

REVHU stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

