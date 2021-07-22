HRT Financial LP Sells 7,051 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.