HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJFAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,341,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

