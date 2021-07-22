HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of FRSGU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.