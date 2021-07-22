HRT Financial LP Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,117 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFFP. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.19. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

