HRT Financial LP Has $757,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 299.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $19,944,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

