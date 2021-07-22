HRT Financial LP Acquires 18,134 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 817.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

