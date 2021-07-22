Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

