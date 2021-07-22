Hound Partners LLC Sells 73,508 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hound Partners LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,508 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 4.4% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $92,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

HCA stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $246.37. 17,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

