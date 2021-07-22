Hound Partners LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

Hound Partners LLC reduced its holdings in North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in North Mountain Merger were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North Mountain Merger by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 157,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 667,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the period.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

NMMCU stock remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Thursday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.