Hound Partners LLC Sells 216,536 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Hound Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,536 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 521.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 359,317 shares during the period.

Artius Acquisition stock remained flat at $$11.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,013. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74.

