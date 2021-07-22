Hound Partners LLC Reduces Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hound Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,608 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.79. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

