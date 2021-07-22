Hound Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000.

Shares of ROCRU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,728. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

