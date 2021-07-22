Hound Partners LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of JCICU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

