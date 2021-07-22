Hound Partners LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hound Partners LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172,426 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 2.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $47,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of -334.31 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

