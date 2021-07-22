Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.