Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 1,209,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.59.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.