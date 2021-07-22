Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Hookipa Pharma worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $205.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

