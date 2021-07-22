Homrich & Berg Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $44.79 on Thursday, reaching $3,629.99. The company had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,407.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

