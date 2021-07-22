Homrich & Berg Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.63. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,858. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

