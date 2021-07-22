Homrich & Berg Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Shares of UNP traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 61,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $167.57 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

